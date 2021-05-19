Die Hard’s Nakatomi Plaza Is Coming To ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’

Yippee ki yay, gamers — Call of Duty’s midseason event is just about here and it’s jam-packed with tons of iconic 80s action that’s headed to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile. The ’80s Action Heroes event begins May 20 and, according to the official Call of Duty blog, features “limited-time bundles and game modes, in addition to the weapons, maps, and other features already expected during this season.” At the center of this event are Die Hard‘s John McClane and Rambo, who are being added as playable operators. While this still leaves the Call of Duty series a few dozen licensed characters away from reaching Fortnite levels of crossover events, the trailer for this one looks like a blast and certainly is filled with ’em.

Among the event’s limited-time offers are “Rambo” and a “Die Hard” bundles, with both bundles available to purchase starting May 19 at 9 PM PT until they are pulled from the store on June 18. According to the Call of Duty blog, The “Rambo” bundle includes the “Legendary Operator; two Finishing Moves, including one using his signature bow and arrow; three Legendary Weapon Blueprints—an assault rifle, an LMG, and a Knife Blueprint; a Legendary Calling Card and Emblem; and an Epic Watch and Charm.” The “Die Hard” bundle includes “the Legendary Operator, a Finishing Move, three Legendary Weapon Blueprints—one tactical rifle, one SMG, and one assault rifle—a Legendary Calling Card and Emblem, an Epic Watch, and an Epic Weapon Charm.”

In addition, major changes are being made to the Verdansk map in Call of Duty: Warzone. For starters, Die Hard’s Nakatomi Plaza has “moved from sunny Los Angeles to Verdansk’s Downtown for a limited time.” The plaza will be the tallest structure to enter the game thus far and includes five floors of fun for players. Around Verdansk, several camps are being converted into Rambo-style “Survival Camps.” Lastly, one of the aircraft hangars in Verdansk’s northwest sector has been converted into a CIA Outpost, “as these agents need a home base to start tracking down the elusive Rambo.”

All these Warzone changes are accompanied by new game modes in both Black Ops Cold War and the mobile game. For more information, be sure to give the lengthy official blog post a read.