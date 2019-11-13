Disney and Sony’s Spider-Man beef recently came to an end, partially due to repeated appeals from Tom Holland, putting the live-action Peter Parker back in the MCU. Yet that doesn’t mean that everything is completely seamless between the two movie studios that hold varying licensing rights to the web slinger. Perhaps we could even think of them as custody rights and make a parental visitation analogy because when Disney+ launched this week, it was swiftly apparent that despite all those other MCU entries streaming instantly, the two live-action Holland movies were nowhere to be found.

So will fans ever be able to binge Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home? That door isn’t closed, but it’s not looking good for anyone who’s actively waiting for the situation to remedy itself. The Verge spoke with Ricky Strauss, head of Disney+ marketing, and he delivered the lowdown:

“We love our friends at Sony, but we don’t have any plans to have the live-action Spider-Man movies on Disney+. We will have all the Spider-Man animated shows that we did so they’ll be on there under the Marvel banner. But who knows what can happen in the future?”

Going back to the (perhaps overly simplistic) parental custody comparison from above, it looks like Tom Holland’s Spidey will be allowed to visit on (opening) weekends and (Avengers-related) holidays, but his official home shall remain at Sony. Fans will simply have to pull out their DVDs or click elsewhere to get the full-on fix of standalone Peter Parker in his everyday environment. Tom Holland fans might not enjoy this news, but there’s plenty of other content to keep everyone entertained on Disney+.

(Via The Verge)