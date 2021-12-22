After making its debut as a Spider-Man: No Way Home end-credits scene, the first teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is officially online, and it has some surprising reveals pulled from the past year of Disney+ series. More importantly, if you haven’t seen No Way Home, don’t worry. The new trailer does not spoil anything from that movie, so it’s safe to watch.

Picking up after the events of No Way Home (again, without spoiling anything), Doctor Strange’s tampering with the Multiverse is clearly not without consequence, which puts him at odds with Chiwetel Ejiofor‘s Baron Mordo, who has determined that Strange is the greatest threat to the universe — and he might not be wrong.

In desperate need of help, Strange turns to the Scarlet Witch, who appears to be hiding out in some sort of mystical sanctuary following the events of WandaVision. She also seems to be well-versed in the Multiverse, which jibes with the ending of that show were Wanda is seen studying the Darkhold.

There are also brief glimpses of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) who will make her Marvel debut in the film. But perhaps the biggest reveal is the presence of an Evil Doctor Strange who bears a striking resemblance to the one seen in Marvel’s What If. It could very easily be the same character, which raises some huge questions like how much of that animated series is canon, and might we already be seeing a live-action Captain Carter when the Doctor Strange sequel arrives next year?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6, 2022.