Eight movies from the X-Men cinematic universe (not to be confused with the Marvel Cinematic Universe… at least not yet) came out during the 2010s, but only one placed on our list of the Best Comic Book Movies of the Decade: Logan, which finished second overall after Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. The James Mangold-directed film was a commercial smash, and along with Deadpool, served as evidence that people will flock to see R-rated comic book movies. But will they see R-rated Star Wars movies?

I have no idea, because there’s never been one. But Scott Derrickson, the writer and director of the MCU’s Doctor Strange (and the sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, until he left the project due to the always mysterious “creative differences”), pitched a 17-and-older Star Wars movie that I, for one, would like to see get made.

In a tweet that’s since been deleted, Derrickson wrote, “Just asked what kind of Star Wars movie I would make. I answered that I would make HOTH — an R-rated frozen planet horror film in the vein of The Thing or Lovecraft’s In The Mountains of Madness, with zero connection to any previous characters or storylines.” If A New Hope can show the charred corpses of Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, why not a Star Wars horror movie?

That wampa is waiting to get his revenge.

