Only a few months after tweeting that his “nuclear button” is “much bigger” and “more powerful” than Kim Jong Un’s, Donald Trump met with the North Korean leader in Singapore on Tuesday morning. The president said he and Kim will “probably need another summit” before discussing denuclearization (this one was more a symbolic photo-op than politically productive), but the first-ever meeting between the leaders of United States and North Korea was still a historic session. To mark the occasion, Trump made Kim a… movie trailer?

We don’t know what the leaders said behind closed doors, but according to Gizmodo, “Trump played a video for Kim on his iPad. The video was created to look like a Hollywood movie trailer and it’s honestly pretty bizarre.” There’s dramatic music, voiceover, and so much stock footage of, like, mountains and fields, all presented by Destiny Pictures, “as though it was a real movie trailer. There is a real ‘Destiny Pictures’ in existence but it has a .biz domain and doesn’t appear to have any relationship with the White House.” Here’s a taste:

What if? Can history be changed? Will the world embrace this change? And when can this moment in history begin? It comes down to a choice. On this day. In this time. At this moment. The world will be watching, listening, anticipating, hoping. Will this leader choose to advance his country and be part of a new world? Be the hero of his people? Will he shake the hand of peace and enjoy prosperity like he has never seen? A great life or more isolation? Which path will be chosen? Featuring President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un… in a meeting to remake history. To shine in the sun. One moment, one choice, what if? The future remains to be written. (Via)

“We had it made up. I showed it to him today, actually during the meeting, toward the end of the meeting and I think he loved it,” Trump told reporters during a news conference. “I showed it because I really want him to do something.” Do you think he also showed Kim the Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 trailer? I bet he did. You can watch the full video below.

