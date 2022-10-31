Time was a movie didn’t hit home video till six months, even a year after the start of its theatrical run. When streaming took over the industry, there was still a sizable buffer after theatrical. Then the pandemic happened and chaos reigned. Now one of the year’s most talked-about and controversial films will be available to subscribers of a popular streamer after a mere month and a half after it hit multiplexes.

That film is Don’t Worry Darling, and if you weren’t one of the many who made it a rare non-IP moneymaker, don’t, uh, worry, because it’s heading to HBO Max very soon. Indeed, it’ll be free to all subscribers on November 7 — a mere week after this writing.

The story of making Don’t Worry Darling is arguably more well-known than the story it tells. Initially one of the most anticipated films of 2022, it evolved, in the month-and-change before release, into a tabloid magnet. Bizarre claims about strange behind-the-scene tomfoolery spread like wildfire. What was supposed to be a triumphant Venice International Film Festival premiere instead became an awkward boondoggle. Then there was all that business about director/supporting player Olivia Wilde’s private life.

Anyway, Don’t Worry Darling will be available to HBO Max subscribers on Nov. 7. Maybe enough time has elapsed that one can watch it free of all the scandals — all the better to enjoy the acclaimed performance from lead actress Florence Pugh.

