Just as Disney is turning many of its animated classics into live-action revivals, Nickelodeon is doing the same with its popular cartoon series Dora the Explorer. Titled Dora and the Lost City of Gold, the new film stars Isabela Moner (Instant Family) in the title role and promises plenty of fun for fans of the show, which ran from 2000 to 2015. Aside from a few casting announcements, which followed the project’s initial reveal in 2017, we haven’t seen much about it until this weekend’s first trailer.

The trailer, which also features Dora’s parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and a slew of new high school-aged characters, reveals that she’s been booted out of the jungle and into the real world:

Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever — High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.

As for Boots, Dora’s trusty monkey sidekick, he’ll be voiced by none other than Danny Trejo. Yes, that Danny Trejo.

The rumors are true, I finally can tell you I am a monkey…Boots!!! Don’t miss the @DoraMovie trailer this Saturday 3/23, debuting live during the @Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards! #DoraMovie pic.twitter.com/gr5rq0xRYp — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) March 21, 2019

