Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Disney live-action remakes of their animated classics: Collect them all! Seriously, there are a lot of them, and it’s easy to forget that before we get Guy Ritchie’s non-animated Aladdin, with a CGI Will Smith, in May, we’re first getting Tim Burton’s non-animated Dumbo. It flies into theaters in March on big floppy ears and, based on the just-dropped trailer, it’s going to be a Star is Born-level weepie.

The original, from 1941, was only the studio’s fourth-ever feature-length animated outing, after Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, and Fantasia. It tells of a young circus elephant whose big ears double as wings, and the struggles he faces to a) become a better flyer and b) not be exploited by his dastardly human superiors. There’s also an interlude featuring a group of mean crows led by one with the profoundly unfortunate name of “Jim Crow.”

The crow scene — a standby on any respectable “most racist moments from Disney films” list, if never as prominently placed as the infamous Song of the South — was presumably the first thing to go during the now-inevitable live-action remodeling.