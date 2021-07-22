The New ‘Dune’ Trailer Deserves To Be Seen On The Biggest Screen Possible (But Your Phone Works, Too)

Attention all spice harvesters: the new trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is here.

There’s Zendaya, sand, Timothée Chalamet getting emasculated by Jason Momoa, more sand, stunning visual effects, and did I mention the sand?

Also here: the first round of Dune reactions. “I know it was only the opening 10mins, a STUNNING spice mining sequence, and the new trailer from #DuneMovie but the potential for this to be one of those cinematic landmark movies appears to be limitless,” read one review of last night’s special preview, while Dune News tweeted, “What I just saw was something momentous. I’ve been covering this movie before production even started, and what Denis Villeneuve did with this film is unexplainable. This is a masterpiece waiting to be released.” You should, of course, take everything a fan account says with a biased grain of salt (or sand). Then again: did you see that trailer? I believe the hype.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence — a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential — only those who conquer their fear will survive.

Dune opens on October 22.