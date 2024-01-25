The long wait for Dune: Part Two is almost over. It’ll be over even sooner if you act quickly.

The sequel to 2021’s magnificent Dune opens wide on March 1st, but IMAX is hosting “fan first” screenings a few days earlier, on February 25th. Want to see Timothée Chalamet ride a sandworm on the biggest screen possible? You can search for screenings here.

Dune: Part One returned to IMAX theaters for one day only, last night, and included a sneak peek at the sequel. According to Inverse, director Denis Villeneuve “introduced the epic scene in which Paul rides a sandworm. Telling us that he ‘dreamt of this sequence’ since he was a little kid, Villeneuve also promised the next Dune will have more action and more sandworm riding.”

What more could you want? Here’s more on Dune: Part Two:

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Dune: Part Two stars Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux.