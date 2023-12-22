Director Denis Villeneuve is ready to bring you and your loved ones back to a world of giant sandworms and sand and more sand and lots of other piles of sand and Timothee Chalamet in Dune Part Two, in case you didn’t get enough of that sacred spice. And sand.

Dune was a massive hit in 2021, following Chalamet as Paul Atreides, a young man with a complicated destiny. The epic sci-fi franchise, based on the book series of the same name, will get another installment next year which will follow Paul as he tries to bring peace to the people of Arrakis.

“Part One is more of a contemplative movie. Part Two is an action-packed, epic, war movie,” Villeneuve said at CinemaCon earlier this year. “It is much more dense. We went to all new locations… I didn’t want a feeling of repetition. It’s all new sets. Everything is new… This time, it’s full IMAX,” he added. What else is new with Dune Part 2 besides its fun rhyming capability? Here is everything we know so far.