Timothée Chalamet Rides A Sandworm In The ‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer

In a year full of exciting sequels (the already-released John Wick: Chapter 4, the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, etc.), the most exciting might be the movie where Timothée Chalamet rides a giant worm.

Warner Bros. has released the trailer for Dune: Part Two, which you can watch above. The Denis Villeneuve-directed film has Chalamet and Zendaya reprising their roles as Paul Atreides and Chani, and welcomes franchise newcomers Austin Butler, as the villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, and Florence Pugh, as the daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV (played by Christopher Walken). The creepy throat-singing guy better be back, too. He was the real MVP of Dune.

“It’s important — it’s not a sequel, it’s a second part. There’s a difference,” Villeneuve told Vanity Fair about Dune: Part Two. “I wanted the movie to really open just where we left the characters. There’s no time jump.” Here’s more:

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

After moving around the schedule, Dune: Part Two, which also features Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Léa Seydoux, and Tim Blake Nelson, finally opens in theaters on November 3rd.