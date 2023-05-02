Austin Butler didn’t win an Oscar for Elvis, but (with all due respect to Brendan Fraser) he got something even better: a role in Dune: Part Two.

In the sequel to 2021’s Dune, the actor plays Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the character portrayed by Sting in David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s works. Butler’s Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (the nephew of Stellan Skarsgård’s bloated Baron Harkonnen and brother of Dave Bautista’s hulking Glossu Rabban) will be more scary — and have the energy of a different rock star.

“Austin Butler brought to the screen something that would be a cross between a psychotic, sociopath serial killer and Mick Jagger,” director and co-writer Denis Villeneuve told Vanity Fair. “He’s someone Machiavellian, much more cruel, much more strategic, and is more narcissistic.”

Also, he’s bald. Like, very bald. Dave Bautista-level bald.

Gone is the Elvis hair. And the voice. Bautista told USA Today that Butler is “just the sweetest guy you’ll ever meet. I don’t know who this guy was, but it’s not Austin Butler. It’s not Elvis. His voice is different, his look is different. Everything about his demeanor is terrifying.”

Dune: Part Two, which also stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Tim Blake Nelson, comes out on November 3.