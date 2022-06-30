More bad news! Dune: Part Two has been delayed. The second installment in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic was originally slated to come to theaters on October 20, 2013, but Variety reports that Warner Brothers has changed the date to November 17, 2023.

The first Dune film was supposed to come out in late 2020 and did not come out until October 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I also waited well over a year for a Paul Atreides Funkopop I ordered in September 2020, but that’s a story for another day. One month is not that long of a wait though, and the release date makes sense: November 17, 2023 puts the film in theaters just before Thanksgiving, one of the biggest weekends at the domestic box office. Dune: Part Two, which stars returnees Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem and “newbies” Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Christopher Walken, is expected to start shooting later this summer.

Along with the announcement of the unfortuante but tolerable Dune delay, Warner Bros. announced that an untitled Godzilla vs. Kong film will be released on March 15, 2024. That news doesn’t quite make up for the delay, but I’ll happily watch another incompetent movie featuring a couple of absolute units battling each other in major cities across the globe. If Alexander Skarsgård is returning for this one, my excitement will not be fake anymore.

