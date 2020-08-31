The first trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s sandy epic Dune doesn’t premiere online until next Wednesday, September 9 (with a “trailer date teaser” playing before screenings of Tenet), but if you need your Timmy-as-Paul Atreides in the desert fix before then, you’re in luck. Empire published an interview with the Little Women star, where he describes his “awe-inspiring” experience shooting the film, alongside Oscar Isaac and Zendaya.

“That part of the Wadi Rum [desert in Jordan] is so awe-inspiring, you might as well be getting chased by that cliff in the background,” Chalamet said. “It wasn’t a green-screen or anything. That’s one of the most thrilling parts of the book and the movie. We had the sketches… On Call Me By Your Name or Beautiful Boy, it can be counterintuitive to see the storyboards because then maybe you limit yourself based on a camera angle or whatever. It’s the opposite [here] because, for a sequence with the sandworm chasing you, I could never imagine that.” I really hope Dune keeps its December 18 release date, because I need to set a mashup of the sandworm chase set to “Mystery of Love.”

Speaking of awe-inspiring things: here’s Timmy and Zendaya doing desert stuff.

They look R2D2 hiding behind rocks in Star Wars. Do sandworms always ride single file to hide their numbers, too?

