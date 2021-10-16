This weekend is all about DC FanDome, where the comic book label’s cinematic wing gets to show off their forthcoming wares. The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravtiz as Catwoman, is scheduled to bow its first trailer. The next Aquaman showed off a behind-the-scenes video. And then there’s Black Adam, in which Dwayne Johnson goes back to playing bad for the first time since he debuted the Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns. (That is, unless you count his doofus murderer in Michael Bay’s Pain & Gain.)

The movie, due on July 29, is still in post-production, but Johnson was there to introduce what he described as “one of its opening scenes,” which introduces his fearsome antihero. He’s one of DC’s most notorious supervillains, and at some point he’ll do battle with Zachary Levi’s Shazam. And if the brief clip, only about a minute long, is any indication, he’s in a lot of trouble.

You barely catch a glimpse of Johnson’s face, which is cloaked in shadow and obscured by a hoodie. But you see enough of him having his way with the team that’s happened upon him in a secret lair of some sort that he more than makes an impression. In his introduction, Johnson reminds viewers that this has long been a “passion project” of his, and that he “was born to play Black Adam.” That said, if you ever happen upon Johnson, it’s probably not a great idea to piss him off, lest he do what he does in the above clip.