The Rock Has Been Cast As Another DC Comics Character: Superman’s Dog

The Rock is currently filming Black Adam, his long awaited debut as the DC Comics anti-hero, but apparently, that doesn’t mean he can’t add another classic character from the comics giant to his plate. The actor, wrestler, tequila, and energy-drink magnate will be voicing Krypto the Superdog in the upcoming animated film DC League of Super Pets.

Based on the popular, kid-friendly book series of the same name, the League of Super Pets showcases the adventures of all different animals belonging to DC Comics’ stable of heroes (and villains), and The Rock is just the first big name attached to the project. It also marks a further collaboration between The Rock’s production team and Warner Bros. as the two delve deeper into DC Comics lore. Via Deadline:

The film, from Warner Bros and Warner Animation Group, is co-directed by Sam Levine and is the first-ever feature to star Superman’s best friend. A larger voice-over cast will be announced in the near future. Patricia Hicks, Stern and, under their Seven Bucks Productions banner, Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, are producing the film.

The Rock’s casting as Superman’s best furry friend arrives on the heel of the actor offering fans a very tiny glimpse of his Black Adam costume on Instagram. The Rock slyly used the costume reveal to promote his new energy drink by posing for a photo while wearing his “black cloak of secrecy” that prevents wayward photos of his costume getting out while coming to and from the set.

DC League of Super Pets hits theaters on May 20, 2022.

(Via Deadline)