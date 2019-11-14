Eddie Murphy’s in-process comeback has landed almost exclusively with Netflix and Paramount Pictures, separately, but the two behemoths have found a way to come together for the greater comedic good. Paramount, of course, has been working on Coming 2 America as a reteaming between Murphy and Arsenio Hall, but the streaming giant has nabbed the bulk of the Murphy-centered focus thus far. His reported $70 million deal with Netflix has already brought us the spectacular Dolemite Is My Name and is expected to yield multiple comedy specials. However, the situation appears to be improving even more for Eddie fans, as the latest update reveals.

Deadline reports that a fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie, which has been in various stages of gestation at multiple points since the late 1990s, is finally happening. Paramount Pictures, which produced the first three movies, has struck a licensing deal with Netflix, which will ultimately release the movie. Here’s the lowdown:

Beverly Hills Cop Axel Foley will come back to active duty … for Netflix. Paramount has made a one-time license deal — with an option for a sequel — that will enable Netflix to make the fourth installment of the film with Eddie Murphy and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. The studio had been developing a reboot for awhile.

The big question remains: will Axel Foley still carry the same reckless bravado, or has he calmed down over the years? Hopefully, this will be a true return to form for the character, and Netflix can bring this long-gestating sequel to life with more oomph after other returning franchises have sputtered this year in theaters. Deadline points out that studios are swiftly growing weary of risky franchise resurrections like Zombieland: Double Tap, Terminator: Dark Fate, and Doctor Sleep. On Netflix, promotional costs will be much, much lower for the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, and fans will still finally get their followup.

