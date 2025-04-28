At its heart, Stagecoach is a country music festival. In recent years, though, it has expanded well beyond that. Last weekend’s lineup, for instance, featured T-Pain, Lana Del Rey, Diplo, Creed, Nelly, Chromeo, Backstreet Boys, Sammy Hagar, Goo Goo Dolls, and Paris Hilton. There was a surprise during the latter’s DJ set, too: Lizzo.

Lizzo took the stage as Hilton played the recent single “Still Bad,” then they launched into “Truth Hurts.” (Here’s one video and here’s another.)

Backstage, the pair also had a high-profile link-up, getting a photo op with Sydney Sweeney and The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards (here’s the photo).

Meanwhile, Lizzo recently took a moment to show some love to Janet Jackson, saying, “I said Janet Jackson is the queen of pop, and here is why I said Janet is the queen of pop: Britney Spears is doing a Janet impression, and she said it. Janet is her diva. There were no such things as pop divas before Janet. Janet was first; She was famous when Madonna was a kid watching her on television. And I’m just putting it out there: It’s not because someone is better than the other, she was just first, and she is Janet. She invented this sh*t.”