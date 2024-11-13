Sydney Sweeney Was Cheering For One Of Her Co-Star’s Nude Scenes

Sydney Sweeney is used to questions about her own on-screen nude scenes. But what she does think of other people’s?

As part of Vanity Fair‘s annual “Hollywood” issue, the Euphoria actress was asked about Jude Law showing some skin in Ron Howard’s new film, Eden. “This movie hasn’t been seen by a proper audience yet, so I’m not quite sure what people will say about it. I mean, I know I was cheering,” Sweeney said. “I am always very supportive of nudity, of sexual scenes, if the story of the character warrants it. For Jude’s character, it was such a powerful move for him to do, so I wanted to cheer for that. Whether it’s men or women, if it’s for the character it’s for the character, and it tells a story.”

Eden, which also stars Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, and Daniel Brühl, is about eight people attempting to co-exist on the same remote island. The film does not currently have a release date.

Later in the interview, Sweeney was also asked about her winking SNL monologue. “I loved it. I actually had to push for a lot of it,” she said. “Some people were a little nervous about it, but in real life, I’d like to say I’m a funny person. And sometimes I wish that I could address more [things with] my “Syd” self, but I find that with social media there’s such a lapse in how things are communicated. It’s hard to get things across in the way that you intend to — they can be misconstrued. So being able to do it onstage in very Syd fashion, I loved it. I felt like I was taking the power back.”

Sweeney is currently filming a biopic of boxer Christy Martin. She got jacked.