It’s been just over two years since Baby Driver drifted into theaters, and with a little over a year to go before Last Night in Soho‘s September 2020 release date, fans of director Edgar Wright will have to wait just a little while longer for his next feature. To quench their thirst, though, the filmmaker took to Instagram late Friday to share a first-look photo from the production, which just wrapped principal photography.

“That is a wrap on main unit photography on my next feature film, ‘Last Night in Soho,'” he wrote. “Many thanks to my insanely talented cast of @thomasin.mckenzie, @anyataylorjoy, Matt Smith, @_michaelajao, as well as a few others for you to discover.”

Little is known about Last Night in Soho, which is billed as a horror film in the vein of Wright’s previous, and similarly qualified, works. Wright co-wrote the movie’s screenplay with Penny Dreadful veteran Krysty Wilson-Cairns and has previously stated that he was initially inspired to make it due to his affinity with London’s Soho neighborhood. Judging by the horrified and heavily made-up look on star Thomasin McKenzie’s face in the first look photo, though, it’s a good bet that Last Night in Soho is going to pack quite a punch.

Last Night in Soho screams into theaters on September 25th, 2020.

