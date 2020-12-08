It may have been a box office disappointment (even though it made over $370 million worldwide) with a terrible title, but Edge of Tomorrow is a super fun movie. It’s easily Tom Cruise’s finest non-Mission: Impossible starring role this decade, and it’s one of Emily Blunt’s best performances, too. (I’d say it’s her best, but that’s obviously The Devil Wears Prada.) There’s been talk of a sequel to Edge, which was later retitled to Live Die Repeat, since it was released, but scheduling has been difficult, with Cruise hanging out on speeding trains and Blunt cruising the jungle with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

But the A Quiet Place Part II star offered a “promising” update on the script.

“It’s really promising and really, really cool. I just don’t know when everything’s going to sort of align,” Blunt told the Hollywood Reporter. “Between all of our schedules, it would just have to be the right time. But there is something in the works, for sure, that’s a great idea. A great idea.” Now that’s some good news.

Mission: Impossible has many sequels (which keep getting better). Top Gun is getting a sequel (it was supposed to be out by now). Even Jack Reacher got a sequel. Why not Edge of Tomorrow? If only for its working title, Live Die Repeat and Repeat. That’s the kind of bold choice that Now You See Me 2 refused to make, and suffered for it. I would also accept Edge of 2morrow.

