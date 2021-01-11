Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were shot back-to-back, and both movies are directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and feature much of the same cast. But they are two distinctly different blockbusters — one has Korg, one doesn’t have Korg — leading to an endless debate over which is better. Elizabeth Olsen is definitively Team Infinity War.

The actress, who has played Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch for the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Captain America: The Winter Soldier, was recently asked by CinemaBlend to name which of Marvel’s two highest-grossing movies she prefers. “Well, I feel more connected to Infinity War, because I got to experience more of it. Endgame, I was confused. Because I was like, ‘Where did I just come from?’” Olsen replied, referring to the ambiguity surrounding where half of all life went when they got Snap’d. (She was probably stuck in a Janet-like void watching Full House re-runs 24/7. The horror.)

Scarlet Witch was originally going to survive the Snap, but “the problem was she’d gotten so much mileage and story in the first movie that she didn’t really have anything that equaled that in the second. So it was a step down,” Markus revealed. Luckily, Olsen will have a lot to do in Disney+’s WandaVision, which premieres this Friday, January 15.

(Via CinemaBlend)