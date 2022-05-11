As Elizabeth Olsen continues to make the interview rounds to promote her surprisingly prominent role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the actress opened up to The New York Times about the frustration she experienced during the early days of her Marvel career. Olsen made her MCU debut as Wanda Maximoff in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, but stepping into the superhero role came with a price. Olsen had to pass on Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Lobster because of a conflict with her Marvel contract, and she soon began to see more indie roles slip away.

“I started to feel frustrated,” Olsen said via Comic Book. “I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it.”

However, the situation started to improve when Marvel pitched her on WandaVision, which allowed her far more creative freedom than she ever imagined as Wanda:

“I mean, it’s been a ride that I didn’t expect,” Olsen shared. “I got comfortable just taking up a lane and showing just a couple colors of her and it just helping the story and this film as a whole. And then WandaVision, I got to be all the colors of all the rainbows. That was an amazing opportunity, but also an amazing opportunity to remember playfulness and being able to fail and there’s such a freedom that we had while filming that has informed me now in how I approach her.”

Now, Olsen is ready to throw down whenever directors like Martin Scorsese or Francis Ford Coppola take a swing at the MCU. “Throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the hundreds of very talented crew people,” Olsen recently told The Independent. “That’s where I get a little feisty about that.”

(Via The New York Times)