There are a lot of billionaires in the world, but few as colorful as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The same weekend the entrepreneur appeared to possibly enrage his wife, Grimes, over a cryptic tweet about pronouns, a New York Times profile with him was released, in which, among other things, he threatened to throw it down with Johnny Depp over allegations he made about the latter’s ex, Amber Heard.

Musk’s name came up during Depp’s London trial, in which the actor is suing the British Tabloid The Sun, which labeled him a “wife-beater” in an April 2018 article. Heard has had to appear in court as well, and numerous, sometimes scandalous details have emerged about their marriage, with both parties accusing each other of forms of abuse. Musk briefly dated Heard after their split, but Depp claimed they’d hooked up while the two were still wed. Not so, said Musk.

“I definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false,” Mr. Musk told the NYT. He also shot down another accusation: that he’d had a threesome with Heard and her friend Cara Delevingne. “We did not have the threesome, you know. So I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are.”

As for another revelation — that Depp referred to him, unflatteringly, as “Mollusk” — Musk reportedly chuckled, then added, “Well, yeah, I hope he recovers from this situation.” What he didn’t take too kindly to was a text from Depp to Heard, in which the actor threatened to slice off the mogul’s nether-regions. That crossed a line.

“If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know,” Musk replied. It’s not clear how serious he was; the NYT described his response as “mischievous” and that he broke “into his famous giggle.”

Musk also had some sage advice for Depp and Heard. “For the two of them,” he said. “I would just recommend that they bury the hatchet and move on.”

So it’s unlikely that humanity will be gifted with a Depp-Musk tussle, possibly beamed on pay-per-view. Then again, we do appear to be trapped in the weirdest timeline.

