Ernie Hudson Penned A Heartbreaking Essay About His Original Role In ‘Ghostbusters’

Ernie Hudson has had a respectable career since the release of Ghostbusters, including a sequel, video game, and possible third entry into the film series. He also had a major role on OZ, helping to kick off this current “golden age” of television with a violent bang while bringing a certain visibility to the show. He was in Ghostbusters, after all. Still, it would seem that Hudson has never truly gotten that big break and according to him, he’s still looking.
When you read his recent essay in the reunion issue of Entertainment Weekly, you get a little insight into the perils of acting. There’s a bit of a gamble that goes with it, complete with those soaring highs and crushing lows you can achieve with every bet. For Hudson, Ghostbusters was that gamble, that chance at stardom:
I look back on Ghostbusters in a very fun way, but it’s got so many mixed feelings and emotions attached to it. When I originally got the script, the character of Winston was amazing and I thought it would be career-changing. The character came in right at the very beginning of the movie and had an elaborate background: he was an Air Force major something, a demolitions guy. It was great.
Now I’ve heard, over the years, that the part had been written for Eddie Murphy—all of which Ivan Reitman says is not true. But it was a bigger part, and Winston was there all the way through the movie. After a long audition process, I finally got the part and made the awful mistake of letting it be known that I really, really wanted it. In Hollywood in those days, you set your quote—so if anybody calls about wanting to work with you, they had to meet your quote.
I think we all make those kind of mistakes when we’re taking a risk. I know I’ve done it quite a bit already in my life, with middling results. For Hudson, his initial mistake didn’t turn out to be the worst one. Leave that to studio meddling and the folly of trust:
The night before filming begins, however, I get this new script and it was shocking. The character was gone. Instead of coming in at the very beginning of the movie, like page 8, the character came in on page 68 after the Ghostbusters were established. His elaborate background was all gone, replaced by me walking in and saying, “If there’s a steady paycheck in it, I’ll believe anything you say.” So that was pretty devastating.
I’m panicked. I don’t sleep that night. It was like my worst nightmare is happening. The next morning, I rush to the set and plead my case. And Ivan basically says, “The studio felt that they had Bill Murray, so they wanted to give him more stuff to do.” I go, “Okay, I understand that, but can I even be there when they’re established?” And of course, he said no, there’s nothing to do about it. It was kind of awkward, and it became sort of the elephant in the room.
I can’t blame Eddie Murphy for turning down the role of Winston. He was pretty much gold at the time and Beverly Hills Cop placed the spotlight on him and he didn’t have to share it with anyone (sorry, Judge Reinhold). The unfortunate thing is that Hudson was the victim at the end of that deal.
From a business perspective, you can’t blame the studio for focusing their efforts on the big draws at the box office. It is their money being spent and that gives them the right to dictate what is going to happen. Bill Murray is going to pull in more audience members than Ernie Hudson, especially at the time. It might make story sense to have Winston there in the beginning, but the business sense probably isn’t as sound. Luckily, the experience didn’t deter Hudson from still seeking that shining goal:
I credit Ghostbusters, actually, for lessons I learned—how you deal with stuff when it doesn’t work out the way you want and you still got to keep doing it, how you keep a career going when it doesn’t turn to be all these things you dreamed of doing. I’ve been blessed, and I don’t want to make it a negative. I’ve survived this 30 years because of what I learned on Ghostbusters; you learn to adjust. What I did was I turned to TV. I literally did a different television show almost every week, going from show to show. I was a single dad and I had to survive.
The sad part is the thing that I thought that Ghostbusters would do, which is really kickstart my career into high gear, it never really materialized. I’ve never been told that I’ve gotten a job because of Ghostbusters; I think there have been a few jobs that I’ve lost [because of it]. Since [the movie], I’ve been given and taken advantage of the opportunity to perform a myriad of challenging roles, so what am I complaining about?
The entire piece is a great read, especially if you like that sort of oral history, behind the scenes material that usually takes on a life of its own away from the stories being told on the screen. It’s a nice point of view on one of the greatest movies of all time.
Winston was always my favorite ghostbuster.
Me too. He was like a more realistic version of Murray’s character. Still having a joke (tell him about the twinkie), but not being a characture (game show host, as Dana said about Venkman), realistic about the situation (no offense guys, but I’m getting my own lawyer), but accepting it quickly as well (asked if a god, say yes, yadda). Plus that smooth voice.
the extra characterization would have been great but he still comes across as a guy who is gonna do a job as best he could even if he works with a bunch of eccentric scientist crackpots. He’s was the guy who kept them grounded even if he was only hanging out till the money ran out he was still gonna climb a skyscraper to fight an evil God and her marshmallow giant.
Dude had some memorable lines in the movie still.
He should really pen an essay explaining why he decided to play a retarded guy in “The Hand that Rocks the Cradle”
No kidding about the lines – he gets both “Tell him about the Twinkie” AND the line about telling someone you’re a god.
“…I’ve seen shit that’ll turn you *white*!”
My favorite was always “This job is definitely not worth 11 5 a year!”
I still think he was better in The Human Tornado than anything else.
Amen.
He was great in The Crow.
second that.
At least he didn’t do that walkin’ against the wind shit!
I always remember as a kid feeling like he wasn’t part of the group because of the sequel with the sewer digging and court room scene. He was a ghostbuster….why couldn’t he have been involved in stopping the Scoleri Brothers? They only let him do kid parties.
Hudson was the coolest guy in Congo next to Bruce Campbell’s corpse.
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje was the coolest guy in Congo. Then Hudson. Then that gorilla with the sign language. Then Joe Don Baker.
Shit, I forgot Mr. Eko: [m.youtube.com]
Thats shitty, but the movies almost perfect, so…it’s a wash.
Winston was basically the reason the Ghostbusters get their shit together – he trained them using his military background. That’s why they go from destroying a hotel and almost killing each other to actually catching ghosts.
They could have put that in a montage, easily. As the audience identification character he was under-utilized. He’s still awesome, though.
I hear what you’re saying re: Winston’s training but there’s a pretty clear implication from the montage that’s in the movie (news casts mixed with footage of them busting ghosts) that they got so busy that they got really good at it by attrition.
If Louis Gossett Jr. didn’t exist, I’d say Hudson was the most unappreciated black actor of all time.
Keith David says “sup bruh”.
Cape bruh
i didn’t take it out to breathe
Classic Ivan – Winston mess around
I would trade every second of Ernie Hudson in Ghostbusters for more Bill Murray screen time
That’s unfair in my opinion. At the end of the day, it was an ensemble cast, no matter how many big names were in it. It was a movie about a team.
A movie about a team, starring Bill Murray.
Granted. I was psyched about the movie before it came out or I even saw who the cast was. I was 14 on my first trip to NYC and the GB logo was being advertised everywhere. It was awhile before I knew that those two guys from SNL were going to be in it. We can look back at it now, but my comment was from a perspective was from where I was at the time.
Yeah, I don’t think it’s fair to hold Murray so highly above the rest of the cast. I mean, don’t get me wrong, Murray is awesome in the film, and the plot sets him as the primary character, but Egon, Ray and Winston and Louis (who, of course, isn’t even a Ghostbuster) all have pretty awesome lines / scenes in the movie.
I think many fans of Ghostbusters know about the studio’s original choice of Eddie Murphy for the role of Winston and the original script having him introduced in the first act. Having said that, I don’t think Ernie Hudson should show disdain for how his role turned out to be. If anything, Ghostbusters turned a struggling actor into a household face (maybe not household name).
Now Ghostbusters 2 is a little different where is kind of gets the same treatment where he is missing randomly from some key scenes like the Scolari brothers. He should be pissed at Hollywood, not from the actual movie.
It doesn’t really sound like he’s “pissed” just that he’s got mixed emotions regarding his role in the film.
He was great in No Escape. Although I haven’t watched it in years (oh wow – 2 decades?), I really liked it and thought it was underrated when it came out.
I could of sworn I read somewhere that Aykroyd tried to cut Ernie’s scenes down in the film and to even not have him in either the sequel or something and Bill Murray called him out on it saying if he didn’t get enough screen time Murray wouldn’t do the movie but I can’t seem to find any source.
‘That’s a big Twinkie’ still makes me laugh just as much as ‘This man has no dick’.
If there’s one thing Oz had, it was plenty of violent bangs.
And if Ernie had been the only Ghostbuster?
[www.youtube.com]
amazing
HE WAS IN THE SUBSTITUTE, DAMMIT!