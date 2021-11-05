chloe zhao eternals
Chloé Zhao Says [Redacted Big-Name ‘Eternals’ Cameo] Has Been On Her Radar For Years

[Big honking SPOILER ALERT for Eternals, so don’t say we didn’t warn you]

The best mid/post-credits scene in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, and will always be, Nick Fury’s entrance in Iron Man, followed closely by Captain America informing everyone that they wasted precious moments on this Earth waiting for nothing in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Third place probably would have gone to Shawarma Palace from The Avengers — until Harry Styles appeared in Eternals.

The pop star makes his MCU introduction in a mid-credits scene for Eternals as Thanos’ brother, Eros. Director Chloé Zhao told Deadline that Styles has been on her radar since she saw Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. “Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me,” she said. “I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting. After meeting him, I realized he is that character — the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes and [Marvel Studios head] Kevin [Feige] says yes then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did.”

Harry Styles being in Eternals for, like, five seconds added $20 million to the film’s total gross. It would $50 million if he was in the much-discussed sex scene, but alas. Styles will next appear in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh.

(Via Deadline)

