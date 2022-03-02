Daniel Radcliffe’s low-key the best at his post-blockbuster career moves. He simply does the projects that he wants to do (including shaking his butt on Miracle Workers), and that’s his whole M.O., which has led him to sign on for Roku’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Radcliffe’s already been revealed as “Weird Al” Yankovic in a first-look photo in bewigged glory for the “depraved” biopic. Filming is currently ongoing in Los Angeles, and that’s where the rest of the cast is coming together.

Speaking of which, expect some 1980s Madonna in this movie, and here’s a first look at Evan Rachel Wood in full Material Girl regalia:

Man, that brings back memories of my grandma being none-too-pleased about what my siblings were watching on MTV. Evan is crushing the tulle-and-costume-jewelry-clad Madge look (with teased-up hair and just an edge of sacrilegious accessorizing thus far), and it’s surely a nice, lighter turn of events after baring her soul in the Phoenix Rising documentary (largely about her Marilyn Manson allegations) coming soon on HBO.

In addition, Roku announced that the Funny Or Die-produced movie will also co-star Julianne Nicholson (also definitely needing something lighter after Mare of Easttown and The Outsider) as Weird Al’s mom, Mary Yankovic. Toby Huss steps in as Al’s dad, Nick Yankovic, and Rainn Wilson will portray radio broadcaster Dr. Demento. There’s no word yet on a release date for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, but it’s not soon enough.