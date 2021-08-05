If you haven’t had the pleasure of watching Daniel Radcliffe’s TBS anthology series, Miracle Workers (co-starring Steve Buscemi), then it’s high time to catch up. Hulu’s got a few seasons available for streaming, and that includes the current (third) adventure, Oregon Trail. This year, the series goes back to 1844, and Radcliffe plays an idealistic good preacher named Ezekiel, who must join forces with a wanted outlaw (Steve Buscemi, who played the beer-guzzling God in a previous season) as they set off on the eponymous trail by wagon. Along the way, they encounter hipster pioneers and take on toxic masculinity while, like, pausing for buffalo hunting. This show is off-the-rails, free-wheeling, and well, kind-of crackers.

This week’s episode is making the social media rounds for one outstanding reason: Radcliffe (and Ezekiel) dances for his audience. Oh, it’s not that simple, though. He’s doing a full-on assless chaps routine to a discotechque version of “She’ll Be Coming Around The Mountain.” Eat your heart out, Channing Tatum and Tim Curry.

In all its glory: The Good Reverend coming around the mountain! Show us your moves and dancing Zeke fan art! Tag @miracletbs & #danieldance! Watch the full scene here: https://t.co/L4zUDU3V57 pic.twitter.com/PDbEDA6RbN — Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (@miracletbs) August 4, 2021

Who’s responsible for this display? Let me revise that sentiment: who do we have to thank for this glorious, butt-shaking performance? Writer Kelly Lynne D’Angelo has stepped up to claim that pitch.

yes, this was my pitch. yes, it made it into the episode. yes, it is daniel radcliffe in assless chaps singing a discotechque remix of “she’ll be coming around the mountain” and ive never been more proud of my stamp on humanity. WATCH @miracletbs tonight! On @TBSNetwork https://t.co/o5dkR4IEik — Kelly Lynne D'Angelo ✨ (@kellylynnedang) August 4, 2021

Kelly’s truly doing god’s work here, judging from the reactions on social media. Radcliffe’s consistently proven that he’s much more than Harry Potter, and he’s harnessed the freedom afforded by mainstream success to go do what he really wants to do, which is off-the-rails, unexpected, and never feels forced in an effort to be “edgy.” Well, people love the “f*ck it, I can do whatever weird & wonderful roles I want” vibe.

Daniel Radcliffe has starred in three seasons of a TBS anthology series called Miracle Workers (who knew?!) In the newest season — set on the Oregon Trail in the 1800s — he plays Reverend Ezekiel Brown and this happens… pic.twitter.com/aKoAbpTrmF — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) August 4, 2021

some people fight wildfires. some people teach children. I put Daniel Radcliffe in a rocky-horror-esque feverdream musical number with assless chaps. 🍑 We all have our part. #MiracleWorkers https://t.co/R5bsefy1aF — Kelly Lynne D'Angelo ✨ (@kellylynnedang) August 4, 2021

actors like daniel radcliffe and robert pattinson who take the success they got from their mainstream+"career-defining" roles and use it to do OFF-THE-RAILS shit like this is both hilarious and inspiring https://t.co/3l4cytrwmL — ines 🌳 (@limescrimes) August 4, 2021

Daniel Radcliffe really has just gone for 'fuck it, I can do whatever weird & wonderful roles I want' as an adult and I love that for him! https://t.co/ZntQpkQAeb — Sarah Bell ♠️🏳️‍🌈 (@SarahBellWrites) August 4, 2021

I like that Daniel Radcliffe's career at this point is just an absolute fever dream. You never know what's going to happen next https://t.co/Yjm2xCtILb — LadyKnightTheBrave (@BatyaLewbel) August 5, 2021

future emmy nominee daniel radcliffe for miracle workers s3, WHATS UP! pic.twitter.com/aF5Cq5b0Zt — ً (@jjajanghana) August 2, 2021

If they remake Rocky Horror, Daniel Radcliffe MUST play Frank-N-Furter pic.twitter.com/EWNd7d5rbK — Rob (He/Him) (@Robbb369) August 5, 2021

Tom Holland: Does whole Umbrella routine dressed as Rihanna. Daniel Radcliffe: "Hold my Butterbeer." https://t.co/nhEuSM6lSF — Julia Angel (@juliakangel) August 4, 2021

DANIEL RADCLIFFE?! YOU GO BOI, GOOOO pic.twitter.com/NRk497mts4 — saff (@121U_MYDAY) August 4, 2021

