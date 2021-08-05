TBS
Daniel Radcliffe’s Butt-Shaking Dance Moves (And Steve Buscemi’s Reaction) On ‘Miracle Workers’ Are Something To Behold

If you haven’t had the pleasure of watching Daniel Radcliffe’s TBS anthology series, Miracle Workers (co-starring Steve Buscemi), then it’s high time to catch up. Hulu’s got a few seasons available for streaming, and that includes the current (third) adventure, Oregon Trail. This year, the series goes back to 1844, and Radcliffe plays an idealistic good preacher named Ezekiel, who must join forces with a wanted outlaw (Steve Buscemi, who played the beer-guzzling God in a previous season) as they set off on the eponymous trail by wagon. Along the way, they encounter hipster pioneers and take on toxic masculinity while, like, pausing for buffalo hunting. This show is off-the-rails, free-wheeling, and well, kind-of crackers.

This week’s episode is making the social media rounds for one outstanding reason: Radcliffe (and Ezekiel) dances for his audience. Oh, it’s not that simple, though. He’s doing a full-on assless chaps routine to a discotechque version of “She’ll Be Coming Around The Mountain.” Eat your heart out, Channing Tatum and Tim Curry.

Who’s responsible for this display? Let me revise that sentiment: who do we have to thank for this glorious, butt-shaking performance? Writer Kelly Lynne D’Angelo has stepped up to claim that pitch.

Kelly’s truly doing god’s work here, judging from the reactions on social media. Radcliffe’s consistently proven that he’s much more than Harry Potter, and he’s harnessed the freedom afforded by mainstream success to go do what he really wants to do, which is off-the-rails, unexpected, and never feels forced in an effort to be “edgy.” Well, people love the “f*ck it, I can do whatever weird & wonderful roles I want” vibe.

TBS’ Miracle Workers airs on Tuesday nights at 10:30 pm EST.

