Paul Rudd Was Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ And People Are Thrilled… Except For Fans Of Another Marvel Star

A new Sexiest Man Alive has been named, which unfortunately means previous winners Matthew McConaughey, Denzel Washington, and Chris Hemsworth are all dead. They had a good run. Anyway, People‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2021 is none other than Paul Rudd, a choice that’s impossible to argue with. I love Paul Rudd. You love Paul Rudd. Everyone loves Paul Rudd, who’s been in too many good things to name all of them.

But here’s a few: Clueless, Wet Hot American Summer, Anchorman, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, a bunch of Marvel movies, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and They Came Together. He was also an all-time great guest on Conan.

“I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’ This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me,” Rudd told People. He joked about how his friends are going to give him “so much grief” for his sexy title, but he’s hoping to “finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan.” Rudd continued:

“And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”

I look forward to adding PaulRuddSexyPonder.gif to my collection. People‘s choice was celebrated across social media…

… but while everyone loves Rudd, he wasn’t considered the frontrunner. The New York Post‘s Page Six reported last week that Chris Evans, America’s Ass himself, was going to be named Sexiest Man Alive. He wasn’t. And his fans are not pleased.

My condolences. For everyone else, here’s Rudd on Colbert.

