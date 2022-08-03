Last month, the filmmaking duo who made Everything Everywhere All At Once shot down a rumor that they’d be doing a sequel, in which Michelle Yeoh’s multiverse-tripping hero gets radicalized by social media and has to be rescued by her daughter. Sorry! But here’s something probably better: Its directors just scored a big deal to make more original stuff.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — who collectively go by “The Daniels” — are signing a five-year exclusive partnership with Universal. It’s the same deal they cut with Jordan Peele back in 2019, after he’d gifted them with both Get Out and Us. (Nope is his first big movie out of the deal.)

The news comes as Everything Everywhere All At Once continues to rake in the bucks, some 19 weeks into release. It’s still in the top 20, and its North American haul is approaching $69 million, and it’s nearing $100 million worldwide, making it the biggest hit for indie label A24.

The Daniels’ previous film together was Swiss Army Man, which garnered a lot of attention in 2016, probably because it starred Paul Dano as a sad man who befriends a farting corpse played by Daniel Radcliffe. Who needs an Everything Everywhere sequel when they know their way around original ideas.

