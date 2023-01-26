Last year, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert did the impossible and made an enjoyable movie centered around tax season. Everything Everywhere All At Once hit theaters in March and quickly became one of A24’s largest releases ever… so large that it actually went to their heads and they thought that releasing a rock as merch for $35 would be a good idea. It wasn’t, but it sold out anyway.

But the Daniels did have a second really good idea, and that was to put EEAAO back into theaters for a (very) limited time so that everyone who missed out last year can experience the movie in theaters, as intended.

EEAAO is going to be back in 1400 theaters nationwide tomorrow. To all of the people who:

-regret missing it in theaters

-fell asleep watching it on an airplane

-accidentally left at “THE END”

-want to hate-watch the film Cats style with your friends now is your chance! — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) January 26, 2023

The mind-bending movie will make its way back into over a thousand screens this weekend so now your mom has no excuse not to go out and see it! You can check for showtimes near you here.

After an impressive stint at the box office, Everything Everywhere All At Once has been racking up award nominations, most recently scoring a whopping eleven Oscar nominations, including best picture and best actress for Michelle Yeoh, the first Asian woman to receive the nod. So if you want to witness a part of movie history while also watching Jamie Lee Curtis wear hot dogs as fingers, now is the time.