One thing we don’t talk enough about as a society is how DMX was a legitimate action star for a 5-10 year window in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Maybe “we” is the wrong word here. What I mean to say is “you” don’t talk enough about it enough. I talk about it constantly to anyone who will listen or can’t get out of an unrelated conversation before I careen it toward “Remember when DMX was an action star?” He was in Belly, which is good, and two different movies with Jet Li (Romeo Must Die and Cradle 2 the Grave), which is great. In a different and better world, DMX would have popped up in the Bourne movies and eventually gotten the lead in the spinoff that eventually went to Jeremy Renner. Picture DMX yelling “Are you running Treadstone?” and tell me I’m wrong. And now he’s gone and it will never happen. It’s all heartbreaking on a number of levels, some of which are too sad to get into in any real way.

And so, instead, let’s pivot to something that is a blast to discuss: The 2001 action movie Exit Wounds, which starred DMX and Steven Seagal. Did you know there was a 2001 action movie called Exit Wounds that starred DMX and Steven Seagal? I’m going to be so mad at you if you did not. It’s an incredible movie, full of crooked cops and gratuitous violence and Steven Seagal in one of the last roles he played before things really started going off the rails. Also, it features one of the wildest and most flabbergasting twists you will ever see in a movie. I am so excited to tell you about it that I might actually forgive you if you had not heard about the movie before today. But we’ll get to that. We have other business to get to first.

The time has come to talk about Exit Wounds.

1. The plot of Exit Wounds, in short: Steven Seagal plays a loose cannon Detroit cop named Orin Boyd whose captain — Bruce McGill, who was born to play Detroit police captains — has enough of his shenanigans and transfers him to the city’s worst precinct and makes him take anger management classes. Upon being transferred, he uncovers corruption in the police force that stretches all the way to the top, and his investigation of a local drug dealer proves to be the key to bringing the whole system down. It is all very Seagal and, yes, there is a sword fight at one point even though the film is set in 2001 Detroit, because plausibility has never once stopped a Steven Seagal movie from letting Steven Seagal have a sword. At one point early on, his new boss, played by Jill Hennessy, literally calls him “a lone wolf,” just to drive it all home. It’s a perfect plot. That’s what I’m getting at.

2. But you’re probably sitting here thinking, “Hmm, I bet there was some big incident early on in the movie that led to his transfer. I bet it was huge and dumb and ridiculous, too.” Buddy, you are dead-on. A Michigan militia group attempts to assassinate the Vice President during a visit to Detroit and, because they are dressed as cops, the chief orders the real cops to stand down to prevent confusion, which, I mean, sure. Seagal ignores this order (loose cannon, lone wolf, etc.) and proceeds to do the following things:

Hijack a bright yellow cleaning van to storm the bridge

Shoot down a helicopter using a handgun

Kill all the bad guys and save the Vice President by heaving him off the bridge and into the river below

For this, for heroically saving the life of the Vice President and taking out an entire domestic terrorism operation, he is punished and demoted. It’s wonderful. As is the fact that all of this, the attempted assassination and thwarting of treason and the meeting with the chief, happens in the first 10 minutes of the movie. The efficiency is to be commended.

3. DMX shows up some time after this. His character is named Latrell Walker and is the biggest drug dealer in the area Seagal is banished to. He’s great. He does all sorts of movie drug dealer stuff, like, for example, owning a nightclub that has a shark tank in the office and counting huge amounts of money right in front of it.

He also spends a lot of time visiting a guy named Shaun Rollins in jail. It is not clear exactly why he keeps visiting a guy named Shaun Rollins in jail, at least not at this point, but if you’re hoping it is something tied to the tremendous twist I referenced earlier, I have some excellent news coming your way shortly. It is taking everything I have not to just shout it at you now. But there is so much more to explain first. Please, bear with me.