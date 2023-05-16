The Russo brothers have reunited with one of their superheroes for another high-stakes tale of good vs evil, only this one uses a lot more guns than Thor normally does. Extraction 2 brings back Chris Hemsworth as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake after he narrowly survived the events of the first movie. You can’t keep a man like Hemsworth down, though, and Rake is already on his next mission to help protect a young family.

As the official logline states, “Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.” The cast also includes Golshifteh Farahani, Tornike Gogrichiani, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili, and Olga Kurylenko.

This trailer has everything you could ever want from an action movie, conveniently packaged into 2 minutes and thirty seconds of thrills and Hemsworth’s impressive jawline. There’s a carefully timed elevator grenade, a fight on a treadmill, and even Rake punching the enemy while his hands are engulfed in flames. It’s just another day for Hemsworth, though, who has been consistently getting jacked for the last decade or so. This man knows how to throw a punch no matter what the laws of physics are.

Extraction 2 hits Netflix on June 16th. Check out the trailer above.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)