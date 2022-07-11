As Thor: Love and Thunder continues to rock the box office, director Taika Waititi is spilling some of the film’s secrets and surprises, some of which even he didn’t know about. Particularly a certain proclamation after the credits rolled.

Minor spoiler ahead: At the end of the film, a title card reads “Thor will be back.” According to Waititi, that little addition was a bit of shock for both him and star Chris Hemsworth, who apparently has not finalized plans to return as the God of Thunder. (Although, it’s probably a good chance that he will.) The message was slipped in without their knowledge, but it seems they’re not too concerned about it.

Via Insider:

Well, guess what? That was a surprise to me, too. You’re serious? I’m not joking. I saw it in the theater and I was like, “Oh, shit. Really?” Even Chris was like, “What?” But, of course he’ll be back. He’s the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he’s the most fun to watch.

As for the chances of Waititi returning for Thor 5, the director said he would “definitely do one,” but only if Hemsworth came back and he could do a smaller film with less CGI battles. Or none at all.

“Like what would be the new take?” Waititi told Insider. “The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like Nebraska.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.

