Ted Bundy is so in right now. The serial killer, who confessed to over 30 homicides before he was executed in the electric chair, is the subject of Netflix’s new true crime documentary series, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, and his life was also adapted into a feature-length film. Following in the footsteps of My Friend Dahmer, with Disney Channel star Ross Lynch as Jeffrey Dahmer, comes High School Musical‘s Zac Efron as Bundy in Joe Berlinger’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. What the trailer above supposes is, how can a murderer be so charismatic? And, uh, ripped.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

1969. Ted (Zac Efron) is crazy-handsome, smart, charismatic, affectionate. And cautious single mother Liz Kloepfer (Lily Collins) ultimately cannot resist his charms. For her, Ted is a match made in heaven, and she soon falls head over heels in love with the dashing young man. A picture of domestic bliss, the happy couple seems to have it all figured out … until, out of nowhere, their perfect life is shattered. Ted is arrested and charged with a series of increasingly grisly murders. Concern soon turns to paranoia — and, as evidence piles up, Liz is forced to consider that the man with whom she shares her life could actually be a psychopath. This is the story of Ted Bundy, one of the most notorious serial killers of all time.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, which also stars John Malkovich, Jim Parsons, Haley Joel Osment, James Hetfield (!), Grace Victoria Cox, Kaya Scodelario, Angela Sarafyan, Jeffrey Donovan, Terry Kinney, and Dylan Baker, premieres at the Sundance Film Festival.