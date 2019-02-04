Voltage Pictures

Joe Berlinger is the creator and director of Conversations with a Killer, a documentary series about one of America’s most notorious serial killers, Ted Bundy. By the end of 2019, that won’t be his only Bundy-related project on the streaming giant. It was announced today that Netflix bought the rights to Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, starring Zac Efron. The film, which premiered Sundance, screened to mostly positive reviews (our own Vince Mancini was more skeptical), and Netflix has high hopes come awards season:

Netflix is closing in on a deal for U.S. rights and some international territories to the Zac Efron as serial killer Ted Bundy drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. A source pegged the deal at a staggering $9 million… The film sparked a late-fest bidding war that also involved STX and Lionsgate. Netflix will give the film an awards-season theatrical run for star Efron sometime in the fall.

Troy Bolton: Oscar nominee?

Berlinger told us that Efron was the right choice to play Bundy because “he was willing. He’s a teen heartthrob, and there are an awful lot of women from 15 to 30 who just idolize him. And for him to willingly take that profile and turn it on its head, I thought was incredibly brave of him and I think it pays off in the film.”

Maybe stop lusting after Bundy, though.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile will debut on Netflix later this year.

