The DCEU might be in a bit of a mess right now, but they have one sure thing on the horizon: People sure are excited to see The Flash. The second trailer for the long-in-the-offing solo outing for Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen bowed at CinemaCon Tuesday, the same day the latest cut played on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California. There’s a sizable elephant in the room, though: Its star sure was up to no good last year. As it happened, the film’s team decided to address said elephant.

Miller, as you might recall, was a prolific creator of, shall we say, mischief from the spring of 2022 through that summer. There were multiple arrests in Hawaii, accusations of grooming a teenager, harassment, burglary charges, and him claiming to be Jesus, the Devil, and the new messiah. Warner Bros. stuck with Miller, who by that August had agreed to seek treatment. They’ve barely been heard from since, and at the Warner Bros. screening, director Andy Muschietti and his producer sister Barbara Muschietti gave people an update.

“We’re all hoping that they get better… They’re taking the steps to recovery,” Andy added of the actor, who uses they/them pronouns. “They’re dealing with mental health issues, but they’re well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they’re very committed to getting better.”

“And, I have to say, during our shoot, during principal photography, their commitment to the role was something we’ve never seen,” Barbara added. “And the discipline to the work, the willingness — physical, mental, and just wanting to go beyond the pale — is just amazing.”

While a select group of people got see the whole shebang, everyone else had to make do with the new trailer, which prominently featured Michael Keaton’s return as Batman/Bruce Wayne, as well as the return of Michael Shannon’s General Zod, who appears to have been brought back from the dead thanks to Allen’s time travel tomfoolery.

The Flash hits theaters on June 16.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)