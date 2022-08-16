For months, Ezra Miller has been busy. The actor has been involved in one shocking story after another, from being repeatedly arrested in Hawaii to allegations of grooming to claims that they were starting a cult in Iceland. Through it all, Warner Bros. — who has that big Flash movie still set for release next year — has stuck by them, even having him do reshoots even as he was being busted for theft. But now it appears their reign of terror is at an end.

As per Variety, Miller has begun treatment. “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller’s antics have overshadowed their big screen work, which involves roles in not one but two Warner Bros. franchises. (The other is the Fantastic Beasts saga.) There’s already a lot of drama going on at Warner Bros. Discovery; they announced their shelving the Batgirl movie, even though it was already basically completed. Miller, who started playing the Flash/Barry Allen in 2017’s Justice League, seemed to be another thorn in their side, but it appears they’re working to mend that.

(Via Variety)