A new trailer for The Flash debuted at CinemaCon this week, and if audiences didn’t know that Michael Keaton’s Batman plays a huge role in the new superhero film, they do now. Keaton’s presence is all over the latest trailer as his Batman seeks to mentor Ezra Miller‘s Barry Allen after the young speedster seemingly broke the universe by going back in time to save his parents.

While Ben Affleck‘s version of the Dark Knight also makes a brief appearance, it’s clear that Keaton’s elder statesman Batman will be the major draw of the film. Not only are new versions of his iconic Batman suit shown in the trailer, but Keaton’s Caped Crusader definitely has some new moves thanks to visual effects making significant improvements since the late ’80s/early ’90s. This Batman can do more than just throw punches.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

The Flash runs into theaters on June 16.