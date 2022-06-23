The Ezra Miller saga continues. After being arrested twice while in Hawaii, hit with a restraining order after threatening a couple, and accused of grooming multiple teenagers, Miller is now allegedly hiding out on a farm with a woman and her three young children.

According to Rolling Stone, Miller has been housing an unnamed 25-year-old female and her three kids (aged one to five) on a secluded farm in Vermont. The children’s father claims that he has not been able to see or speak with his kids. Miller allegedly met the mother while in Hawaii, and flew her back to the farm where they have been since April.

Footage obtained by Rolling Stone implies that there are multiple weapons on the property, including eight assault weapons, rifles, and handguns lying around the living room, with some weapons “propped up next to a pile of stuffed animals.” A source called the environment “chaotic” and said that one of the children, allegedly the one-year-old, picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth.

Sources also alleged that there has been “frequent and heavy” use of marijuana, which was seemingly grown on the farm by Miller and their friend Whitney Suters. While the state of Vermont permits two to four marijuana plants on an individual property, Miller’s farm is not a licensed cultivator, and there are as many as 28 different marijuana strains growing on the property. Videos of Miller appearing to be smoking with teenagers have also been surfacing online.

While Vermont’s Department For Children and Families has carried out a wellness check, they were unable to find anything out of the ordinary, and the family is reportedly still at the farm. The mother claims that Miller helped her escape her “violent ex,” though the father has denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

Miller is still expected to star in the upcoming Flash movie, which finished filming last fall, mostly because replacing them would be much too expensive. All in all, the whole situation is…very troubling.

(Via Rolling Stone)