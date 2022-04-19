When Warner Bros. hired Ezra Miller, first for the Fantastic Beasts franchise, then as the Flash in the DCEU, they probably weren’t counting on them repeatedly running afoul of the law. The Hollywood studio recently put all projects with the performer on hold after they were arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct in harassment. Now, less than a month later, they’re at it again.

As per Variety, Miller was arrested once more, this time for second-degree assault:

Miller was arrested early Tuesday after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa, Hawaii. Patrol officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a get together at a private residence in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna. During the course of their investigation, police determined that Miller became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut.

Police wound up taking Miller into custody later that night during a traffic stop and released about three hours later. The investigation is still ongoing.

Miller’s previous arrest came after they reportedly became “aggravated” by a karaoke cover of “Shallow,” the Lady Gaga from 2018’s A Star is Born. That wasn’t the first time they’d turned violent in public. In 2020, video caught them choking a fan and slamming her to the ground in an Iceland nightclub.

