Just a few hours after being arrested in Hawaii for harassment and disorderly conduct, The Flash star Ezra Miller was hit with a temporary restraining order for allegedly threatening a couple in their bedroom and stealing their belongings. Miller was reportedly staying with the couple at a youth hostel. However, the situation took a turn for the worst when Miller began accosting the couple shortly after posting bail for the prior arrest at a nearby bar.

Via Variety:

According to Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho, police escorted Miller off the property hours after they posted bail. A resident on the property called the police and asked for advice on removing two houseguests. The restraining order against Miller says the actor burst into the Hilo couple’s bedroom and threatened them. Miller allegedly stole some of the couple’s belongings, including a passport and wallet.

In light of the restraining order, local police also revealed that Miller has been the source of 10 police calls since arriving on the island on March 7. However, the AP reports those incidents were mostly of the nuisance variety “such as filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk area of a restaurant and arguing with people.” Clearly, the situation has escalated as Miller has now been arrested and hit with a restraining order for a separate incident all within the span of a few hours.

As of this writing, neither Variety nor the AP were able to get a comment from the actor’s agents, lawyers, or representatives.

(Via Variety, AP)