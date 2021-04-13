When it became clear that the pandemic was about to wreak havoc on the theater industry, Universal didn’t mess around when it came time to delay one of its crown jewels, F9. Like covering up a classic car and storing it in the garage, the studio pushed the highly-anticipated Fast & Furious film back almost an entire year and waited for conditions to improve. Despite still having to nudge the film one more time into June 2021, the delay strategy has mostly paid off as Universal starts to un-pause its marketing blitz and gets this baby back on the road.

On Tuesday, the F9 Twitter account not only announced that a new trailer is coming on Wednesday, but it also dropped a batch of animated character posters featuring Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Ludacris as Tej Parker, John Cena as Jakob Toretto, Jordana Brewster as Mia, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, and Sung Kang as Han Seoul-Oh.

You can see all of the character posters below:

Of course, the biggest surprise is the return of Kang’s Han Seoul-Oh who was seemingly killed off (he even got a funeral), and yet here he is in the ninth installment. While talking to Empire, Kang couldn’t believe it either, but he definitely wasn’t about to pass up the opportunity. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, this whole Fast & Furious journey,” the actor said. “How do you get killed off multiple times and keep coming back? Like, come on. This is crazy.”

(Via F9 on Twitter, Empire)