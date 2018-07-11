Universal

The Fast & Furious franchise is a snowball rolling down a mountain, picking up speed and mass with each revolution. What started as a quaint action movie about street racers stealing DVD players is now a multibillion-dollar franchise that literally just featured a stolen nuclear submarine. And that’s just the action. The cast has grown, too, adding members with each film, to a degree that is borderline comical when you stop to think about it for a few seconds. All of these things are true:

There is an upcoming spinoff that will star The Rock and Jason Statham, who didn’t even appear until the fifth and seventh (or sixth, if we’re being very technical about it) films in the franchise, and who both started as antagonists but quickly became members of the Family, because if this franchise stops moving for even one moment it will die.

Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman herself, quite possibly the biggest female action star in the world right now, was in this franchise for a few films and so much has happened since then that no one ever even mentions it.

The eighth film in the franchise, The Fate of the Furious, introduced Helen Mirren as the mother of Jason Statham’s character, which means that Helen Mirren and Tyrese have now starred in a movie together.

And those are just the most notable things. Kurt Russell is in these movies. Charlize Theron is in these movies. Ludacris appeared in the second movie as a mechanic who officiated jet ski races and now the government lets him use top-secret surveillance equipment to track international criminals. The list goes on and on and keeps growing, as we were reminded recently by the announcement that Idris Elba will appear in that aforementioned Rock/Statham spinoff. Stringer Bell is in these movies now. Because why wouldn’t he be, you know?

The obvious question this all raises is, like, who’s next? There’s a ninth movie coming up after this spinoff and, one presumes, at least a tenth, too. I am on record as saying this franchise will continue until it ends up in outer space. The story is limited only by our imaginations, people. It could go on forever. Dominic Toretto could become President. And as it grows, it will need more characters, on both sides of the law, to oppose Vin Diesel in assorted blood-feuds and then suddenly change course and become his trusted Corona-slugging ally. Lots of them.

Below, I have listed some possibilities and assigned odds to their potential casting. Before you dismiss any of these, please go back and re-read the bullet point about Helen Mirren. And also note that I once joked about the franchise eventually featuring a submarine, only to have it happen a few years later. Nothing is impossible.

Keanu Reeves — 3/2

Probably too high given his commitments to the also-expanding John Wick franchise but think of it this way: Imagine you wake up some day a few weeks from now and see a headline like “Keanu Reeves Signs On For Ninth Fast & Furious Movie.” Are you surprised, even a little? No, you are not. Pleased, definitely. Thrilled, of course. But once you get over the initial few seconds of shock, you’d probably think something like “Yeah, that makes enough sense.”

Again, this is too high. I admit that. Part of this is just me trying to speak it into existence like I did the submarine thing. Let me have this one, okay?

Michael B. Jordan — 4/1

Odds rocket to 1/10 if the franchise announces Ryan Coogler as a future director. This theoretical movie would whomp ass and now I must demand someone make it. Thanks.

Tessa Thompson — 7/1

Tessa Thompson has been great in everything she’s been in, from Creed to Westworld to Thor: Ragnarok. She’d make a great villain, like maybe a corrupt congresswoman who can also drift a bulletproof town car through the streets of D.C.

Priyanka Chopra — 10/1

PARAMOUNT

The case for Priyanka Chopra:

She is great

She is a huge star in India and these movies always have one eye on the international market

She already starred with The Rock in Baywatch

This is terrific value at 10/1.

Christoph Waltz — 10/1

Christoph Waltz delivering a terrifying five-minute monologue with a smile on his face while Vin Diesel sits there in silence with his face contorted into a scowl. Give me this scene.