Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker probably left you with many unanswered questions, like, why? Huh? What the…? Unfortunately, director and co-writer J.J. Abrams can’t give a satisfying answer to any of those, but he can tell you about Finn’s big secret.

While on the planet Pasaana, Rey, Poe, Finn, Chewbacca, BB-8, and C-3PO find themselves stuck in quicksand — thinking they’re about to die, Finn starts to tell Rey something he’s been keeping from her. They sink into the ground (where they meet a Force-healed serpent) before he can get it out, but when Rey asks him about it, he brushes her off; he later does the same with Poe. So, what’s the secret? Was he going to say that he’s deeply in love with Rey (or Poe)? Or that she still owes him $20 from that time he paid for lunch on Jakku? Nope, it has to do with the Force, because Star Wars:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held a screening of The Rise of Skywalker that included a Q&A session with Abrams. While Abrams didn’t officially confirm Finn’s secret during the Q&A, Twitter user kaila ren heard Abrams answer a fan’s questions after the session. He revealed that Finn wanted to tell Rey that he is Force-sensitive.

“JJ said it meant to him that he wanted to tell Rey he was force sensitive, but purposely left it open ended which is even worse,” Twitter user kaila ren added. “If he’s the director and that’s how he feels, why not do it.” Yet another question we’ll never get an answer to. Anyway, welcome to the Force-sensitive club, Finn. Here’s your lightsaber that definitely didn’t belong to a youngling that Anakin slaughtered. That’s not blood, it’s, uh, Midi-chlorians…

I had the privilege of attending the Academy screening of #TheRiseOfSkywalker today and J.J. confirmed that what Finn wanted to tell Rey was that he’s force sensitive! pic.twitter.com/hxuDHhwL6N — kaila ren (@ar1aster) December 21, 2019

(Via Screen Rant)