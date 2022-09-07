It appears that the cast of Don’t Worry Darling has finally begun to worry as the movie receives mixed critical reviews, while also being overshadowed by the massive amount of drama surrounding the film (and SpitGate!). Now, the leading lady might be skipping out on the film’s New York premiere.

According to Rolling Stone, Florence Pugh will not be attending the September 19th IMAX Live premiere (and subsequent cast Q&A) of the movie due to scheduling conflicts with the upcoming Dune film. This was also the stated reason why Pugh was unable to attend the Venice Film Festival press conference, although her Dune co-star Timothee Chalamet did have time to make weird remarks about life in Venice while wearing an over-the-top ensemble.

Sources for Rolling Stone claim that while it is Wilde’s movie, Pugh made her own decisions when it came to how much she was willing to promote. The source claimed there is friction between the director and star, though the reasons are unclear. Many fans also speculated that there was some sort of falling out on set.

It would be one thing if the movie was a masterpiece, but the reviews aren’t looking as positive as Wilde might have hoped for. Still, Pugh’s acting has been praised, so if there is one person to come out of this press cycle unscathed, it will probably be her. Or Chris Pine, depending on how the next few weeks go.

Don’t Worry Darling hits theaters on September 22nd.

(Via Rolling Stone)