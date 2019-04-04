Francis Ford Coppola Is Making His ‘Epic’ Dream Project That’s As ‘Ambitious As Apocalypse Now’

Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.04.19

Getty Image

Since the late 1990s, when he made his undisputed masterpiece, Jack, Francis Ford Coppola has only directed three feature-length movies, and none since 2011’s Twixt (a “scary film” starring Val Kilmer that made less than $2 million at the box office). That’s a steep drop from the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind The Godfather, The Conversation, The Godfather Part II, and Apocalypse Now. (Also, the underrated One from the Heart.) But Coppola is ready to put down his glass of wine and make his next “epic on a grand scale” called Megalopolis.

“I plan this year to begin my longstanding ambition to make a major work utilizing all I have learned during my long career, beginning at age 16 doing theater, and that will be an epic on a grand scale, which I’ve entitled Megalopolis,” Coppola told Deadline. “It is unusual; it will be a production on a grand scale with a large cast. It makes use of all of my years of trying films in different styles and types culminating in what I think is my own voice and aspiration. It is not within the mainstream of what is produced now, but I am intending and wishing and in fact encouraged, to begin production this year.”

The screenplay for the “sprawling” film, which Deadline describes as being “as ambitious as Apocalypse Now,” was written in the 1980s and Coppola began filming scenes in New York in mid-2001, but then “the Twin Towers tragedy took place. Suddenly I was thinking, ‘Well how do I deal with this?’ because it changed for good the idea of any story you might set in New York in contemporary time,” he explained to Coming Soon. As for that extremely-understated title: “It was a movie in a nutshell about a utopia. The idea that maybe the human species is so talented and so ingenious that we could at this point build life in the world that would be so exciting and great for everybody.” Casting is currently underway, with Jude Law targeted for the lead role.

Meanwhile, the world continues to wait for Jack on Criterion.

(Via Deadline & Coming Soon)

Around The Web

TAGSFrancis Ford CoppolaMegalopolis

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP