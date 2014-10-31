Friday Conversation: What’s The Worst Sports Movie You’ve Ever Seen?

Friday Conversation is a new weekly feature we’re trying out, in which we, the staff, will pose a question in an attempt to engage you, the reader, in a fun little discussion on Friday afternoons, because Friday afternoons are stupid and boring for everyone. Please feel free to comment early and often, as the “conversation” part of this only works if we all get involved. Play nice.
Listen, the worst sports movie of all-time is Rocky 5. We can sit here and talk about Caddyshack II and The Babe And The Fan, but in the end it’s Rocky 5 that almost ruined the entire Rocky franchise. Think about it for a second. Think about the success and cultural significance of Rocky IV. Sure it wasn’t critically acclaimed and has a 44% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but there’s a watch-ability factor there. That scene with Rocky and Drago working out in different elements, culminating with Sylvester Stallone screaming on top of the mountain? Man, that’s montage porn right there.
And they had the audacity to follow that up with Tommy Gunn? They followed that up with a street fight televised by the local news? NOPE! No way. Not having it.
Here are some members of the UPROXX staff sharing their thoughts on the worst sports movies. But we want you to hear from you in the comments! Have at it!
Ashley Burns:
Ready to Rumble, starring David Arquette, Scott Caan and the dying breath of the WCW
There are a lot of movies I could pick for this distinct honor – especially Summer Catch, which is my pick for all-time worst baseball film, because I always believe in sub-categories – but any time that I think about Ready to Rumble, I feel my blood pressure rise and I get really, really confused. Not only did a studio produce a film that was basically a fluff job for the WCW, which was practically flatlining as a company in 2000, but the WCW in turn promoted it by turning David Arquette into its World Champion. There have been a lot of really bad decisions made in the history of pro wrestling entertainment, but this one will always be my pick for the worst. Now, some might argue that No Holds Barred was worse, but they’re wrong. No Holds Barred had the “DOOOOOOOOOOoooooookie” scene. Ready to Rumble had Oliver-f*cking-Platt as the biggest wrestling star of all-time. How the sh*t did this get made?
(Although, with all due credit and respect to Arquette, he always deserves more praise for donating his earnings from Ready to Rumble to the families and charities connected to Owen Hart’s and Brian Pillman’s deaths, among others.)
Brian Sharp:
‘Major League: Back To The Minors’ – First of all, the title makes no sense. Why is the movie still called ‘Major League’ when it was about a Minor League team? Also, would Taka Tanaka have been sent to the minors or would he have just gone back to Japan? What was Bob Uecker doing down there? Why did they switch from the Indians to the Twins? Did the Metrodome really have a giant switch located in an area of the stadium where there was no security that a person could access and turn out all the lights in the middle of a game? Is there a way we can get this movie removed from Walton Goggins’ imdb page? Oh his agent has tried already? Well that’s good. At least he tried.
Jessica Hudnall:
The worst sports movie I’ve seen is probably any of Hector Echevarria’s mixed martial arts films. The biggest problem with all of his movies is that he’s a chubby, 5’7″ 40 year old kickboxer that routinely beats the holy hell out of the actual fighters he stunt-casts to get MMA dorks like me to watch them in the first place. Yeah, I totally buy that this dad and his third week in the dojo roundhouse kicks that reach torso height could one hitter quitter champs in their moderate primes. Then there’s always a weird paramilitary aspect where Hector and only Hector has to rescue a woman using those terrible kicks against a squad of personal security goons in SWAT gear.
It really is Ready to Rumble. Oliver Platt as “my gimmick is A King Saying Bad Words” is the most unconvincing actor-portraying-a-wrestler performance I’ve ever seen. Just atrocious.
“Sal Bandini, wanna wrestle?”
Stealing Home with Mark Harmon.
I feel like I have to watch this now.
I would classify that more as a coming of age story than a sports film but yeah its shit. Jodie Fosters first really bad movie
@Munkee that was obviously a joke, since Stealing Home has less baseball in it than even Mr. Destiny. But damn it, Jodie Foster rocked it and that movie is a fuckin classic!!
Gleaming The Cube is actually the worst sports movie. And now you know.
@BurnsyFan66
Gleaming the Cube was Thrashin and Rad but with a murder mystery. How could it be bad?
@Munkee okay, okay… when you’re right, you’re right.
Then the worst sports movie has to be Point Break. It was so bad that it even made the surfing in Blue Crush look believable!
Rollerball. Chris Klein & LL Cool J. The only reason I watched this movie was the twins in the trailer with the epic boobs. The movie made the boobs not worth it.
Boobs can’t save a bad movie, only a bad porn.
@Andy Isaac – Counterpoint: every 80s ski movie.
Every 80s BMX movie too, @Beerguyrob
Yea rollerball had a 20 minute scene shot in night vision, it was interminable. On the bright side rollerball did have pauly MOTHAFUCKING dangerously hayman making announcements and that will cover up a lot of mistakes in my book.
Does indy car racing count as “sports”, because my dad and I saw DRIVEN with Sly Stallone theatrically, and we use it at our benchmark for all subsequent bad theater trips since, literally on the scale of “at least it wasn’t worse than DRIVEN”. Nothing has passed.
ROCKY V is absolutely also a travesty.
i didn’t mind Driven. /ducks
Billy Downtown Anderson is a saint!
[movieguy247.com]
No. No he isn’t. That movie is the worst.
The Big Green is pretty terrible.
No, it absolutely IS Caddyshack II. The drop off in quality from the first one is unmatched in the history of film.
Jackie Mason is NO Rodney Dangerfield
Dan Akroyd is NO Bill Murray
Robert Stack is NO Ted Knight
Chevy Chase (late 80’s) is NO Chevy Chase (early 80’s)
One can make the case that Caddyshack II is entirely 100% unnecessary. Even Rocky V sought to answer what happened to Rocky Balboa after ending the Cold War.
Speed II is in the conversation of sequel drop offs.
“The Wrestler” with Mickey Rourke…terrible just terrible
say what?
we have different definitions of terrible.
WHAAAAATTTT??????
Good sir, I hope this is a troll
Indeed, that movie should have won best picture… over that nonsense that was Slumdog Millionaire…
Either Mystery, Alaska or Friday Night Lights for me.
Tommy Morrison…
I’m hoping they used FAKE blood
Umm…was that ‘too soon?’
This might not be considered a sports movie, but WTF was up with Green Street Hooligans?
I loved it. Great soccer hooligan movie with Frodo and Charlie Hunnam!
Caddyshack 2 is deplorable and real close to being my worst, but luckily for it “The Pitcher and the Pinup” still exists.
Terrible Terrible terrible movie.
Uh oh I may have made a mistake I just remembered
“Backfield in Motion”
Rosanne playing Johny galecki and a bunch of other unfortanate kids in a Mothers vs Sons football game.
Quarterback Princess, anyone??
Classic
yet again Batman & Robin rules all…Mr Freeze’s henchmen are in fully glow in the dark hockey attire
No Holds Barred
Malicious, with Molly Ringwald as the stalker of a college baseball player. Might be so-bad-it’s-good, but I’ve tried to block it from my memory.
But if we are counting straight-to-DVD, then Slap Shot 3: The Junior League.
nope. Molly Ringwald’s boobs.
Yeah, sorry. MR’s sweater puppies saved that movie.
Blades of Glory. Fails as a comedy, fails as a sports movie. Just fails.
Still better than The Benchwarmers.
Blades of Glory was better than, say, Semi Pro, IMO. John Heder is like, the worst, though.
Over The Top.
What’s that smell? Doooooookie!
YOU TAKE THAT BACK YOU SON OF A BITCH!
DAMMIT, you stole my movie!
Sunset Park.
Sunset Park, what time is it? It’s time to get live, it’s time to represent!
Has MVP: Most Valuable Primate, been taken?
Air Bud
I’m going off on a tangent here, but has anyone seen the MMA show Kingdom yet?!
If there were a discussion for best sports TV series ever, it would be up there with Friday Night Lights!!
Bagger Vance.
In David Arquette’s defense, even HE thought it was a bad idea to win the title. It was the idiots booking WCW who thought it would be great…
Only 3 Uproxx writers around to contribute?
Stuffing their face with chocolate, obviously.
Although the original was great, I love the remake…
God, Trouble with the Curve was horrible. Didn’t help that I saw it in a theater full of old people who loved Clint Eastwood & could sympathize with all that crazy technology!
Field of Dreams was hot garbage.
Invictus. Motherf*cking Invictus.
How they could produce a movie about a sport as badass as rugby, combine it with the political and personal drama of the end of apartheid in South Africa, and STILL have it come out boring as hell, I’ll never know.
Rudy. A story of an unathletic, learning disabled jerk who played in one meaningless play in one meaningless game, got cheered ironically, and then spent the next 20 years trying to sell his story. It gets points for being the first Jon Favreau/Vince Vaughn collaberation though.
Second place: The Program.
I loved The Program back in the day. Haven’t seen it in ages.
agreed, the Program was great – even though they edited out some scenes with the version I saw… primarily the one where they lay in traffic as cars whiz by
Mighty Ducks 3. Why the hell did they go from pee wee to jr olympics then back to high school??
Because it’s the law that all minors go to school. Also, Junior hockey players go to highschool.
It was a terrible movie though. And I loved the first two.
Slapshot 3 is hands down, the worst sportsmovie ever made.
I honestly can’t remember if there was actually any hockey played. It was just so horrible. The Hansons wearing Kimono’s didn’t help, either.
Honorable mention:
Mighty Ducks 3: Not because it was terrible, but because MD3 legitimized the Neutral Zone trap to a generation of kids. Something that we still see today in the NHL. Also seen in the NHL today from that movie, the go-in-the-fetal-position-and-let-your-opponent-pepper-your-goalie-with-millions-of-shots.
You’re telling Banks not to leave his defensive zone and score goals? You’re telling Banks to forget his offensive talents and block shots?
THIS COACH IS FUCKING JOHN TORTORELLA!
Yes, lets have your skill players block shots all game to risk injury and be too tired to skate down the ice and try and score. That makes PERFECT SENSE!
Yeah, we want to just block as many shots as we can and for the shots that we don’t defensively block, we should hope that Julie the Cat can make the save, despite being screened by her defense. THAT MAKES SO MUCH SENSE!
Seriously coach, WHY ARE YOU TELLING YOUR SKILLED PLAYERS TO BLOCK SHOTS AND NOT SCORE! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!
*hyperventilating in a paper bag*
I’d like to change my answer to Mighty Ducks 3.
Great summary. Bombay really is Torts!
Wasn’t Banks actually on Varsity but for this game/movie he played on JV??
And in your scenario, wasn’t it 5 on 3 because Portman and Wu were in the penalty box?
So, wouldn’t you need all hands on deck to “clear the garbage?”
And I mean come on, they had Goldberg as one of the 3, because Goldberg!
Full agreement on Slap Shot 3.
If the coach was fucking John Tortarella, it would have been a better movie.
(“What, are we not doing ‘phrasing’ anymore?”)
@bonertownparade: It was Coach Orion who was Torts. Bombay was also a shitty and unethical coach too.
@Kenny Powers: You’re right about Banks. As for the style of play, if Coach Orion was serious about two way hockey, I’d be fine. But he wasn’t. It wasn’t just the whole clear the 5 on 3 PK. It was implied they had played the “clear the garbage” style of hockey the entire game. Hell, Conway took advantage of a turnover and scored, to which he was benched.
Man, the more I think about it, Banks is kind of a tortured soul. In D1, after Bombay gave a 5 minutes spiel about playing to have fun, he goes full lawyer and uses dated neighborhood boundaries to force Banks to leave his team of friends to play for the Ducks. He’s never really accepted.
In D2, Banks gets hurt and nobody avenges him. When Bombay finally notices Banks hurt, he scratches Banks, hurting his chances at getting drafted first overall. Of course, when Bombay truly needs Banks in the Championship, he lets Banks play because he can pick up a stick. So, Banks won’t be able to do Junior hockey, but has to go the collegiate route.
In D3, despite being the best player on the Senior squad, Banks gets 4th line minutes and still puts up numbers. And his “friends” for the past 3 years turn on him. He fits in too well with the snooty bros. He’s not blue collar enough. And then when he returns to the Ducks for the showdown, it turns into one big circus act. And Goldberg, who can’t even skate, somehow scores. Terrible.
In spite of its shortcomings, Mighty Ducks 3 has the best douchebag coach line in the history of all sports movies.
“My name is Coach Orion. You can call me “coach,” or “Coach Orion.”
@Jeans Ambrose poor, Cake-eater!! He lost all his friends and none of his new teammates wanted to be his friend. To this day I hate the Hawks player, McGill I believe, who said “My job!!” when he took Banks out of the game.
On a semi-related note, it amazes me they say “Oreo line” multiple times!! Typical Disney racism.
Like Mike
Air Bud
A large portion of sports movie are garbage
If Motocross and time traveling count as a sport, then, Timerider: The Adventure of Lyle Swan, is hands down, the worst sports movie ever. I challenge anyone to watch it all.
Sequels.
Caddyshack 2
Slapshot 3
Karate kid too.
Special mention also to Invincible
The next karate kid I mean
Walton Goggins is in two of the worst sports movies ever.
[i500.listal.com]
@Spitty
Then, you may be referencing Karate Kid 4 aka The Next Karate Kid (the one with that girl who looks like a man – who ends up killing Gerald Butler in another movie).
@Dr Q That’d be the one. Starring Mr Miyagi and ‘Holy fuck that bitch has two oscars’
Like Mike was awful.
It had Todd from Breaking Bad play the asshole bully of Lil’ Bow Wow.
[images3.cinema.de]
One more. The remake of Bad News Bears. The original was a great movie and the remake with Billy Bob took a giant shit all over it.
CAGE, starring Lou Ferrigno.
I think that was better than 3 Ninjas…
@Dr Q YOU’RE WRONG!!!!!
[assets.sbnation.com]
Tin Cup, jesus christ golf movies are awful, Kevin Costner golf movies are fucking atrocious.
I like to imagine Phil Mickelson is a real life David Simms
Hurumph, I say to you sir! I always thought Tin Cup was awesome. Plus it had Rene Russo at her prime foxhood.
The first 60 minutes is unwatchable, but when he gets to the US Open…it’s pure magic.
However…Cheech. F-ing Cheech. He is awesome in this.
Does this count?
[ia.media-imdb.com]
When Saturday Comes (from 1996) starring Sean Bean. There has never been a more antagonizing compendium of clichés committed to celluloid. It took until 2004 and his understated supporting role in Troy before I could watch anything with him in again without fear of suffering PTSD.
Here’s the fucking trailer: [www.youtube.com] Shite.
Too lazy to look up the name, but there was a movie with Andy Dick as a football coach. It sucked….Dick.
I’d also like to add the Jimmy Fallon turd-bomb “Fever Pitch”.
I don’t know about the worst, but the one I hated the most was Remember the Titans.
Blasphemy!
Major League II & III
Just terrible
The Major League trilogy and Iron Man trilogy start with the best movie and end with the worst.
[charmcitywire.com]
I hated RUDY when I was a kid ..I remember some white dude that thought he was doing great work by teaching kids in the ghetto and we where just a bunch of hood ass kids and here was this guy trying to teach us about the great white hope when he should have been teaching us about players like Jackie robinson anyway we spent the whole movie going BOOTY BOOTY BOOTY BOOTY !!!
Whos Your Caddy?
lol DUHHHHH
Big Boi was like a young Chevy in that movie,
In Major League 2, the catcher is worried that they are going to “send him to Omaha.” How about sending you to Columbus instead of the minor league affiliate for the Royals? Just sloppy.
“They’re gonna send me back to Omaha and I don’t even live there!!” That is funny!!
Deep Throat
Mr. Baseball with Tom Selleck….
I see your Ted and raise you GOAL! 3
It has the worst use of green screen ever. Looks like some high school kids shot it.
[www.youtube.com]