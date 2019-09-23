The New ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer Wants You To ‘Let Go’ Of The Past

Frozen is no longer the highest-grossing animated movie of all-time (that honor belongs to The Lion King remake, which technically counts), but look out, uncanny valley lions, because here comes to Frozen 2 to reclaim the title. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, the sequel to the Disney hit brings back all your kid’s favorites from the first movie — Anna! Elsa! That annoying snowman voiced by Josh Gad! — along with some new faces, including Destin Mattias (voiced by Sterling K. Brown), a “lieutenant who has been leading a troop of soldiers lost in the enchanted forest for years.” Also, new maddeningly catchy songs, although you wouldn’t know it from the trailer above, which makes reference to “Let It Go,” but, puzzlingly, doesn’t have Elsa belting out a future-classic.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.

Frozen 2, which features the voice talents of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad, opens on November 22.